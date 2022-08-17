Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $29.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.