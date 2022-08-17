Citigroup Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $199.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.39 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

