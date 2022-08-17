Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $156.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $168.87 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.33.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

