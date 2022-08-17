XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $87.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.85.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.