Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) PT Lowered to $10.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Shares of ZEV opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 315.67% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,169,996 shares in the company, valued at $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,775 shares of company stock worth $1,727,110. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

