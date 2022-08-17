Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of ADES opened at $5.92 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

