Guggenheim Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $22.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 149.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

