AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) PT Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $2,487,869. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AAON by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAON by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

