Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 6.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

NYSE HBI opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.96.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.