Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:HBI)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE HBI opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.96.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.