Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Lowered by Analyst

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for AcuityAds’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AT. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

