M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221 ($2.67).

Several research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.36) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday.

MNG stock opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.62. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 611.00%.

In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In other M&G news, insider Kathryn McLeland bought 125,397 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £248,286.06 ($300,007.32). Also, insider Edward Braham bought 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

