Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut by Analyst

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
