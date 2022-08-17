Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,406.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,406.43 ($41.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,002.50 ($36.28) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,003.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,458.16. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.16 billion and a PE ratio of 640.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

