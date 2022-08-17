Reviewing Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47% Viavi Solutions 1.20% 23.68% 9.04%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Netlist and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Netlist has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 4.94 $4.83 million ($0.14) -21.68 Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 2.75 $15.50 million $0.05 311.80

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Netlist on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

