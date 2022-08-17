Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$434.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.14 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

