Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -37.71% -34.51% INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Organovo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Organovo and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $1.50 million 17.60 -$11.45 million ($1.31) -2.31 INmune Bio $180,000.00 937.18 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -5.03

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organovo and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Organovo beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

