BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Financial Survey

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.93 $414.98 million $3.96 10.38 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.23 $13.56 million $2.12 10.71

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 32.13% 12.00% 0.96% HMN Financial 22.07% 9.02% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BankUnited and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BankUnited and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 3 3 1 0 1.71 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BankUnited pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats HMN Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

