Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

TSE KPT opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.