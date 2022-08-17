Critical Analysis: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 28.56% 8.64% 0.97% Sterling Bancorp 19.08% 6.58% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $308.98 million 8.07 $92.05 million $0.85 26.55 Sterling Bancorp $122.35 million 2.50 $23.39 million $0.44 13.73

This table compares Columbia Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Financial and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 62 full-service banking offices in 12 of New Jersey's 21 counties; and 2 branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

