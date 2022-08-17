KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $96.02 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

