Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
