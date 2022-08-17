Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,094.00. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.