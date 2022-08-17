Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $76.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Trex by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.