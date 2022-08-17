Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Boosted by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

