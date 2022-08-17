Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $28.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STER shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -328.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

