Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of ATLC opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

