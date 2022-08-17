AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for AcuityAds in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for AcuityAds’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATY. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

ATY stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 million, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AcuityAds by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

