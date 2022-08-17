Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.