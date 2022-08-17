Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.