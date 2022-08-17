Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.76.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

