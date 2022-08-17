Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.