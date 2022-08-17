BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,244.29 ($27.12).

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,360 ($28.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.47 billion and a PE ratio of 936.51. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

