Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burford Capital Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Burford Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

BUR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.24 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

