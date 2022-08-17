B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

RCMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RCMT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

