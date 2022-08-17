StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

