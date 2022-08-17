Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NWFL stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

