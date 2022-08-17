Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.