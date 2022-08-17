Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

