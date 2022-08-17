Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
