Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

