StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

