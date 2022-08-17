Oppenheimer Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

