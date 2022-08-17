Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$30.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

