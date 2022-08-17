Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$67.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

TSE EIF opened at C$48.36 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

