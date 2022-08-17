Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Cormark

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.20.

Exchange Income Stock Down 6.0 %

EIF stock opened at C$48.36 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Exchange Income

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

