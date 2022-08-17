Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIBS. Barclays dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

