Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $37.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $36.28 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.