American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Critical Comparison

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American International Group and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Root 1 5 0 0 1.83

American International Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Root has a consensus price target of $39.77, indicating a potential upside of 102.27%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than American International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American International Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 22.23% 7.12% 0.73% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Risk and Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Root’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $52.06 billion 0.84 $9.39 billion $15.23 3.76 Root $345.40 million 14.51 -$521.10 million ($1.63) -12.06

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

