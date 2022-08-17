Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,344.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,918 ($59.42) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,976.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,452.68. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

