National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

About AutoCanada

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$22.41 and a 12 month high of C$57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

