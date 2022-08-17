FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.