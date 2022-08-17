FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.34). The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.75% and a negative net margin of 1,147.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

